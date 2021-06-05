A Delegation From the Palace Office in Oman Arrives to Sanaa With the Head of the National Delegation and Members

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, a delegation from the Palace Office in Oman arrived in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with the head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam and members of the delegation.

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stated that the arrival of the Palace Office is to discuss the situation in Yemen on the basis of the principle of good neighborliness and common interests.

“We are working to advance the process of arrangements for the humanitarian situation, as well as the peace process,” Abdulsalam said.

” To complement the efforts we have made in the Sultanate of Oman, we are today in Sana’a to discuss all that is of interest at the national level and the region in general,” he added.