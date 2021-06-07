June 6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: 8 raids carried out by the Saudi-led air force in Serwah district.

Saada: 4 raids launched by the aggressors’ warplanes; two of which on the Malahit area in the Al-Dhaher district; one on the Ketaf area, and another on the Razih area.

Hajjah: 3 airstrikes launched by the US-backed Saudi warplanes on Haradh district.

Al-Jawf: the aggressors conducted an airstrike on Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room stated that there were 79 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenariesAX.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in the Al-Jabalyah, the launching of 8 missiles from drones on Al-Tuhayta and 50th Street.