New Saudi Directives to End All Local Prisoner Swaps: Al-Murtada

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, revealed new Saudi directives to their mercenaries regarding the stop of all locally agreed exchanges.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Al-Murtada explained that the Saudi directives to their mercenaries led to the suspension of 7 prisoner exchanges on several fronts, including 400 prisoners from both sides.

“The mercenaries of the aggressors had received strict Saudi directives to prevent prisoner swaps since March. As a result, the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs was only able to carry out some individual exchanges,” Al-Murtada said.

The new Saudi directives to their mercenaries come at a time when the coalition of aggression claims to be keen on issues related to humanitarian affairs, while placing obstacles in the way of implementing prisoner exchange agreements, including those that were under the auspices of the United Nations.