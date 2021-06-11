Al-Houthi: The US Sanctions Are for Collapsing Yemen’s Economy

YemenExtra

The member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said that America prioritizes the option of war in Yemen while pretending it seeks peace.

Al-Houthi added, in a tweet, that imposing sanctions on the pretext of imposing peace is an obstacle to them without any feasibility.

The senior political member stressed that targeting the private sector is a fresh technique in targeting Yemen, explaining that this is a systematic plan to deteriorate the Yemeni economy.

It is worth mentioning that the US-Saudi aggressors have already targeted the central bank, factories, in addition to starving Yemenis with siege and stopping their salaries.