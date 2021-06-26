Watch: Heroic scenes of a Yemeni soldier during an operation in Al-Jawf [Vdieo]

YemenExtra

The military media distributed on Friday scenes documenting a heroic operation in the Al-Marazeeq front in Jawf, during a choking siege on the front fighters.

The scenes documented the heroic operation carried out by the martyr Hani Tawmr to break the siege, where he infiltrated the lines of the mercenaries with an armored car that enabled him to reach his comrades under a heavy barrage of fire from three sides and managed to get the injured out despite the damage of the armored vehicle.

Without hesitation, Tawmr returned with a military crew and was able to infiltrate the lines of fire to reach his target again and hand over his comrades their need and take the wounded and be able to reach them to a safe place despite the damage of the military car.

The scenes also showed the determination of the hero Tawmr to lift the siege on his colleagues, where he returned for the third time with another car and as soon as he reached close to them until the enemy fire damaged his car, to get off wounded but the fire hit him from each side and killed him after his success in the mission twice.