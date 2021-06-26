The burning of over 31 tons of weed and 17,000 Captagon pills in Sana’a and Sa’ada

YemenExtra

The Public Prosecution Office in the capital Sana’a and Sa’ada province destroyed approximately 31 tons of hashish, 24 kilograms of heroin, and 17,211 Captagon pills seized in 443 cases during 2017-2021.

In the capital Sana’a, 9 tons and 113 kg, 450g of hashish, 24 kg of heroin, and 17,211 Captagon pills were destroyed in 67 cases, while 21 tons and 209 kg were destroyed in Sa’ada province, according to 376 seizure records.

Chief of the criminal prosecution in the capital Abdullah Zahra and chief of Appeal Prosecution in Sa’ada Marwan al-Mahaqri explained that the destruction was carried out in coordination with the General Department for Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior after legal procedures had been completed.

They pointed out that the destruction process coincides with the International Day for Combating Drugs.

They indicated that some of the cases seized in connection with these drugs have been sentenced, while some of them are still under trial.

Meanwhile, Director of the General Administration of Narcotics Control, Brig. Yahya al-Sharafi, affirmed the continuation of efforts in all free regions and provinces to combat the scourge of drugs.

He pointed out that all the seized drugs were coming from the areas controlled by the aggression and mercenaries, which confirm their involvement in bringing these materials into the free areas in an attempt to harm society and destabilize security and stability of the liberated areas.