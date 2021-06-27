Saudi Bombing Kills a Civilian and Damages houses in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed, Sunday, by the bombardment of the Saudi border guards, which targeted the district of Shada in Saada governorate, northern Yemen.

A local source explained that the Saudi army targeted the Shada border district with several rocket and artillery shells, which led to the death of a citizen and the damage to a number of houses.

The source condemned the brutal crimes committed by the Saudi army, which are committed on a daily basis, against citizens in villages near the border, in light of shameful international complicity.

It is worth noting that the Legal Center for Rights and Development confirmed yesterday that the total number of killed and wounded by the Saudi border guards shooting and bombing from the people of Saada governorate during the month of June rose to 52 killed and wounded, 14 of whom were killed, including five children, while the number of wounded was 38 civilians, including 12 children.