YPC: Aggression coalition seizes new oil ship

The US-Saudi aggression coalition forces seized on Sunday a new fuel ship, Spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC), Essam Al-Mutawakel, said.

The spokesman explained that the ship “RAGGIANA”, which carries 8,867 tons of gas, was held by the aggression coalition, though the ship had undergone inspection procedures and had obtained entry permits from the United Nations.

This brings the number of fuel ships held by the coalition at sea to four ships, Al-Mutawakel added.