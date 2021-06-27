June 26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, 4 citizens, including children, were injured after being targeted by a mortar shell that was launched by the mercenaries of the Saudi-led aggressors in Al-Nasiri, district of Al-Tuhita.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 99 violations during the past 24 hours, including 6 violations conducted by dropping bombs using drones on Kilo 16, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

Furthermore, the violations included the hovering of 16 UAV drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita, 11 violations by artillery shelling, and 65 violations using diverse weapons.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Al-Zaher district, and a citizen was killed by the shooting of the Saudi border guards in Al-​​Raqo, near the border.

In Marib, the US-Saudi aggressors launched 10 raids on Serwah district and 3 raids on Medghal, Raghwan and Rahba districts.

In Al-Jawf, two raids targeted the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Al-Bayda, the warplanes of the aggressors carried out two airstrikes on the Nat district.