June: Over 52 Civilians Killed or Injured by Saudi Border Guards’ Fire

YemenExtra

The Legal Center for Rights and Development confirmed that the total number of civilians killed and wounded by the Saudi army in Saada during the month of June has risen to 52, 14 of whom were killed, including five children. The number of wounded is 38 civilians, including 12 children.

Furthermore, in another crime committed Today, Saturday, the Legal Center for Rights and Development issued a statement condemning the brutal crime committed by the mercenaries of the Saudis against citizens in the Al-Nasiri Al-Asfal area, located in the Al-Tuhita district, Al-Hodeidah Governorate, which led to the injury of four civilians, including three children.

The statement clarified that these crimes come in the context of the daily crimes, attacks and violations committed by the coalition of aggressors and their mercenaries against the Yemeni people in various Yemeni governorates, which are faced with the silence of the UN.

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development condemned in the strongest terms these heinous crimes, which are considered war crimes according to the international humanitarian legal description contained in the four Geneva Conventions and the two annexed protocols. Therefore, they believe that there is no need for any interpretation or argument in this case, for the targeted are civilians and children.

The center called for the formation of an international investigation committee into the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition against innocent civilians, denouncing the silence of the international community, especially the United Nations, which is neglecting what are the Saudi aggressors and their mercenaries are doing against Yemenis.