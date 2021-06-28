Death penalty support for convict communicating with aggression countries

YemeExtra

The Criminal Division of the Capital Secretariat has upheld the death penalty, attributing a convicted person to the crime of communicating with a foreign country and aiding the Saudi enemy and its allies in the aggression against Yemen.

The verdict, in the session, held on Sunday, headed by the head of the division, Judge Abdullah al-Najjar, and the membership of Judge Sadiq Wajih Al-Din and Judge Hussein Al-Ezzi, in the presence of the Prosecution representative, Abdullah Al-Subul, upheld the death penalty against the convict “B.Y. al-Marani.”

In December 2018, the Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance in the Capital Secretariat had convicted the accused of the two crimes of communicating with a foreign country hostile to Yemen and attributed to him in the indictment directed by criminal prosecution.