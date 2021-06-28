June 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: 23 Saudi-US raids targeted Serwah district.

In addition, the warplanes of the Saudi coalition launched two airstrikes in Al-Sooh area, near Najran Saudi province.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room reported 104 breaches committed by the Saudi-led forces and its mercenaries within the past 24 hours.

The violations included the creating of combat fortifications in al-Durayhimi and the dropping of 3 bombs from a drone in al-Faza and al-Jabaliya.