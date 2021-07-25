The Minister of Fisheries holds merc gov responsible for the oil spill in Aden’s port

YemenExtra

The Minister of Fisheries, Mohammed Al-Zubayri, held the mercenary government and the UAE primarily responsible for the oil spill in the port of Aden and other ports.

The Minister of Fisheries explained that the UAE is also responsible for what is happening in the port of Aden and other ports, for it is controlling them, and they have spent a lot of money previously with the aim of disrupting the work at the port.

“The ships of the aggressive Saudi-UAE coalition allocate oils and waste near the Yemeni coasts, with the systematic aim of disrupting the ports and affecting the marine environment,” Al-Zubayri added.

He explained that the oil spill would affect fish, seagrass and coral reefs.

He pointed out that as a result of the waves and winds these days, the oil spill may expand to reach farther distances to neighboring countries, pointing out that the coalition of aggression destroyed much of the infrastructure in the Red Sea coasts and others, estimating losses of over 10 billion dollars.

“We have approximately 290 fishermen who are missing due to the systematic targeting of fishermen by Saudi-UAE aggressors,” he added.