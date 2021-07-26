Aggression commits 302 ceasefire violations in Hodeida

YemenExtra

The aggression forces committed on Sunday 302 violations of the agreed-upon truce in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the aggression forces tried to sneak into al-Faza area and created combat fortifications in al-Jah and Kilo 16 areas.

He said 5 spy planes of the aggression flew over Hodeida city, al-Mandhar, and Kilo 16 areas while the enemy warplanes waged 6 raids on al-Jah 14 raids on al-Jabaliya, al- Durayhimi, al-Faza, Kilo 16 and Hays areas.

Among the violations were firing 574 artillery shells and 216 various gunshots on several areas of Hodeida.