Health Minister discusses health situation in Raymah province

Minister of Public Health and Population, Taha Al-Mutawakil, discussed on Saturday a number of aspects related to the needs of the health sector in Raymah province.

This came during his meeting with the governor of the province Fares Al-Habari.

During the meeting, Al-Mutawakkil stressed the keenness to improve the health situation in the province, pointing to the importance of integrative work for improving the medical services needed by citizens.

The minister touched on his recent visit to the governorate to brief on the health situation and its needs regarding the provision of medical devices, supplies, and qualified health staff to guarantee the provision of quality services to the beneficiaries of the governorate.

For his part, the governor reviewed the health situation in the province and its needs for medical devices, supplies, medicines and medical staff.