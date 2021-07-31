Army Spokesman: The Liberation of Two Districts in Al-Bayda: Video+Photos

YemenExtra

The official spokesman of the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Saturday that the operation “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” in its second phase, which led to the liberation of two districts named Na’man and Nate’e in Al-Bayda province. The estimated liberated area is ​​380 square kilometers.

Saree said in a press briefing today that the second phase of the operation, which began on July 20 and lasted for several days, achieved all its objectives, foremost of which is the liberation of other areas of Al-Bayda province, inflicting heavy losses on “the Takfiri groups of the so-called ISIS and Al-Qaeda.”

He confirmed the killing of 160 Takfiri elements, wounding more than 200, and capturing dozens of them during the second phase of the operation, in addition to damaging and burning dozens of vehicles and armored vehicles and seizing various quantities of weapons.

Brigadier General Sarie indicated that the districts of Al-Souma’a, Al-Zahir, Na’man and Nata’a were liberated during the two phases of the operation, and the total area liberated during the two phases amounts to 500 square kilometers.

He stated that the losses of the Takfiri gangs amounted to 510 dead and 760 injured during the two phases of the operation, which the various units of the armed forces participated in its implementation.

The spokesman confirmed that the armed forces, with the support of the people of Bayda province and its honorable tribes, would continue to cleanse the remaining areas of these elements.

Photos of the operations that took place in Al-Bayda province, which ended by advancing in two districts (Nate’e and Na’man).