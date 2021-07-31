July 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression carried out three raids in the Abdiya district.

In Al-Jawf, it launched two raids on the Al-Dhahra area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries had committed 136 violations in Al-Hodeidah Governorate within the last 24 hours, explaining that among 7 of them were by combat drones dropping bombs on Al-Durayhimi, Al-Fazah and Al-Jabaliya. In addition, 13 espionage drones were sppoted flying over the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi.

Furthermore, 17 breaches were by artillery shelling and 97 other breaches using diverse weapons.