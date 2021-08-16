YPC Holds The Arab coalition , UN Responsible For Catastrophic Consequences Of Maritime Piracy In Yemen’s Coasts

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) held the countries of aggression and UN fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of the continuation of maritime piracy, as well as direct responsibility for the halt and collapse of vital services.

The YPC renewed , in a statement it, the demand to stop maritime piracy and the arbitrary practices of countries the coalition and their continued detention of fuel ships and preventing their entry to the port of Hodeidah.

It considered the coalition’s persistence in seizing fuel ships, a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions that criminalize prejudice to the needs of civilians, denouncing the dubious international silence towards the continuation of this crime.

On other hand, It pointed out that forces of coalition have detained some ships for a whole year, and some of them are more than eight months, and this is considered a further killing of the Yemeni people.

The YPC confirmed that what was released during the first half of this year of fuel represents only 7% of the total need for diesel and 5% of the total need for gasoline.

It pointed out that United Nations are silent for all aggression which do by the coalition