August 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

The US-backed Saudi fighters conducted 6 raids on the Nata district in Al-Bayda governorate.

In the province of Marib, US-Saudi warplanes carried out two raids, one in Ragwan and the other in Madghal districts.

The coalition of aggression continued its daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah. The Liaison Operations Room in Hodeidah recorded 198 breaches that include the creation of combat fortifications and conducting offensive aerial operations.