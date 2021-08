The coalition army killed 2 men when launching an artillery shelling on Sa’ada province, a security offical said

The official added,The artillery shelling of the co enemy army targeted al-Raqo area in the border district of coalition Munabeh, causing also the injury of 2 other men.

He stated that Al-Raqo area was repeatedly targeted by the Saudi artillery shelling, which has killed and injured many civilians and destroyed their properties as well.