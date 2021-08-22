Detains 95 Yemeni Fishermen by Eritrean Navy

The Eritrean navy forces have detained about 95 Yemeni fishermen during the past week from Yemen territorial waters in the Red Sea.

This was reported by Yemen Press Agency Sabaa, based on informed sources.

According to the sources, the Eritrean naval patrols detained three boats belonging to fishermen from al-Khokha district near the Yemeni island of Hanish with 95 fishermen on board over the past week.

The sources explained that the detention of the fishermen had not been met with any action by Hadi Government or its coast guard forces in Mocha and al-Khokha.

The new Eritrean attack came a week after a fisherman was killed and two others were injured when the Eritrean navy targeted a fishing boat off Hanish Island in Yemeni waters.

The arrest of fishermen and the confiscation of their boats from the Eritrean navy take place in the sight of the joint pro-UAE forces stationed on Hanish island, without acting in collusion with these abuses, which come in parallel with the targeting of Yemeni fishermen from the battleships and Saudi-led coalition .