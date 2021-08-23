Al-Durra: Increasing Customs Will Lead To the Raise of Foodstuffs Prices

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, Minister of Industry and Trade Abdul-Wahab Al-Durra said that the decision made by the government of the local mercenaries to raise customs tariffs will lead to higher prices for foodstuffs and increase costs for citizens.

In a statement, Al-Durra indicated that one of the steps they have taken to confront the mercenaries’ decision is to suspend 49% of customs in the port of Hodeidah for container ships if the blockade of the US-Saudi aggressive coalition against it stops.

He indicated that the mercenary government did not only allow the stealing of oil exported through Hadramout, Shabwa and Marib, but rather worked to raise the price of the customs tariff to increase the suffering of Yemeni civilians.