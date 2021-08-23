Theft of Yemeni Oil Continues as: New Oil Tanker On Way to Occupied Dabba Yemeni Port

YemenExtra

In the next few days, a giant oil tanker will arrive at Al-Dabba port in Al-Shihr, Hadramout governorate, southern Yemen, in order to steal more Yemeni oil from the areas controlled by the forces of invasion and occupation. This will raise the total amount of looted Yemeni oil, from the ports of AL-Dabba and Bir-Ali ports to more than 429 million dollars.

Private sources confirmed that a giant oil tanker will arrive within days at the Al-Dabba port, which is under the control of the occupation Saudi-led forces, in Al-Shihr in Hadramout, and the tanker is expected to carry 2.4 million barrels of looted Yemeni crude oil.

The sources indicated that the cost of the looted oil that the tanker will carry is estimated at more than $165 million.

A source at the Ministry of Oil revealed, on Sunday, August 15, that the giant oil tanker SARASOTAA arrived at the port of Bir-Ali in the Radhum district of Shabwa governorate, coming from South Korea, to load more than 100,000 tons of Yemeni crude oil.

The source explained that the oil tanker docked with the help of the tugboat crown (Water Blue), coming from the Emirati port of Fujairah, which has been on the port’s shore since the beginning of the year.

He stressed that the tanker is preparing to loot approximately 106,000 tons of crude oil, and it is expected to carry 950,000 barrels of crude oil.

And he indicated that the oil expected to be looted on this tanker is equivalent to 69 million dollars – and this amount is equal to 68.5 billion riyals in the occupied areas.