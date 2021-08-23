Sana’a’s Airport is helipad for its UN’s Employees

The official of the medical bridge, Dr. Mutaher al-Darwish – the WHO decided to cancel the air medical bridge through Sana’a .

Dr. Darwish said, in a statement to “Al Masirah” channel ” a one year after announcing the suspension of the air medical bridge . despite of Increacing the registration of thousands of cases incurable disease . However, the World Health Organization informed us that cancel

He stated that the World Health Organization returned the decision to cancel the air bridge, which was placed in a natural environment that the United Nations is going through.

Sana’a International Airport, which is a complex, third, third, and fact: most of the government planes are from Saudi Arabia

A UN organization is in a state of illness within its successive flights at Sana’a International Airport.” He explained that one of the United Nations organizations had threatened to stop its activity if the Ministry of Health insisted on deporting a sick case on its flights abroad.