Information Minister calls on media outlets to support civil defense efforts in face of disasters

Minister of Information, Daifallah Al-Shami, called on the media to support the efforts of civil defense department teams in facing disasters.

Al-Shami, in an introductory workshop organized by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Civil Defense Department, said, “The media outlets must be part of the awareness and education system on safety mechanisms and the reduction of disaster.”

He pointed out that one of the tasks of the various media is to raise awareness among society of the security and safety requirements during accidents and disasters, whether natural or as a result of the aggression against Yemen.

The minister stressed the need for media professionals to play their role in raising societal awareness of irresponsible behavior and its cause leading to accidents and humanitarian disasters.