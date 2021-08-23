August 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: 9 raids were carried out by the Saudi-led warplanes on Serwah district, while two other raids targeted Mudghal and Majzar districts.

Saada: Two raids by the US-Saudi warplanes targeted Kitaf district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported that 125 violations were committed within the past 24 hours, including an infiltration attempt in Haiss, the creation of combat fortifications, and the hovering of espionage drones.