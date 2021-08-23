The Arab Coalition launches series of airstrikes on Marib, Saada

The Arab Coalition fighter jets on Sunday launched a series of airstrikes on Marib and Saada provinces, a security official said.

The official explained that Sirwah district was the target with nine airstrikes that hit, adding that two others were waged on the districts Madghal and Majzar. The aggression’s raids caused serious damage to civilians’ properties.

In Saada, the aggression warplanes conducted two airstrikes on Kitaf district.