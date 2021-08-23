More Over 125 ceasefire violations committed by Arabs Coalition forces in Hodeida

The operations room to monitor the coalition forces’ violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province reported on Sunday committing 125 violations over the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were the infiltration in Hays and establishment of combat fortifications in al-Faza and al-Jabaliya, 4 violations by artillery shelling of 35 shells, and 110 violations with various gunshots, an official in the operations room said.

He noted that the violations included 7 spy planes in the airspace of 50 St., Hays, al-Jah, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, al-Durayhimi.