YPC: Departure Of Oil Ship Held Hor 8 Months To Destination Outside Yemen

The YPC has said the vessel VOSS SPIRIT, which loaded with 29,987 tons of diesel, has left the detention area for a destination outside Yemen.

official spokesman for YPC Issam al-Mutawakil said the vessel authorized by the United Nations was forced to leave after it was prevented from reaching the port of Hodeida and was detained by the US-Saudi aggression coalition.

Al-Mutawakil pointed out the period of detention of it reached more than eight months, indicating that the US-Saudi aggression coalition are still holding 4 oil ships and for varying periods, the currently detained ships amounted to more than eight months of sea piracy.

Al-Mutawakil stated the seized ships include 2 ships carrying gas, and 2 oil derivatives ships with a total tonnage of 59,707 tons of gasoline and diesel.

He pointed out the international silence, and the complicity of the international community and international bodies and organizations with the forces of aggression in preventing the entry of oil derivatives ships to the port of Hodeida doubles the suffering of the Yemeni people.