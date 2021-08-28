August 27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, August 27, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led aggression launched 3 raids on the Al-Maraziq area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Saada, two Saudi raids were conducted on Al-Zaher district. Also, Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted citizens’ properties in the Baqim district, near the border.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike in Serwah district.

The warplanes of the US-Saudi aggressors launched 3 raids on the Al-Rabu’a area in Asir.

In fresh violations, the Liaison Officers Operations Room recorded 261 violations committed by the Saudi-led forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jah and Kilo 16.

A source in the operations room indicated that the violations included the launching of 3 raids by espionage drones on al-Fazah and al-Jabaliya, 11 spy planes flying over al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhayta, 7 violations by artillery shelling, with a number of 31 shells, and 237 breaches that were carried out using a variety of weapons.

Moreover, the violations also included a failed infiltration attempt by the mercenaries of the aggression in Al-Jah in the Bait Al-Faqih district.