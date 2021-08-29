More 330 violates Hodeidah ceasefire agreement by The Arab coalition

The Arab coalition forces committed 338 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province, a military official said on Saturday.

He said , The Arab coalition forces also committed 26 violations in which they fired 206 shells and 287 violations with various gunshots.

The Arab coalitionThe aggression forces waged two raids on al-Jah area while the enemy spy planes carried out 13 flights over al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, al-Jah, al-Jabaliya and al-Tuhaita areas.

The official added The Arab coalition the aggression forces tried to sneak into al-Jah area and established combat fortifications in al-Faza, al-Jabaliya, Kilo 16 and al-Jah areas.