Citizen Killed In Saudi Bombing Of Sa’adah

Citizen was killed , by Saudi artillery shells in Shida border district, Sa’adah Governorate.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers especially in Sa’adah province, including markets, hospitals, and schools.

Tens of thousands have died since August 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched its devastating campaign against Yemen.