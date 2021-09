The coalition forces committed on Friday 300 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The coalition ’s forces waged 3 raids on al-Faza and al-Jah areas and fired fired 214 artillery shells in 46 violations in addition to 248 violations with various gunshots

The official said 4 spy planes flew over al-Faza, al-Jah, al-Durayhimi areas.