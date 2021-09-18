Sep 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, September 17, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a civilian was killed while 7 others were wounded as a result of Saudi bombardment, which targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

In addition, various areas close to the border witnessed Saudi missile and artillery shelling.

The northern Yemeni province was also subjected to aerial targeting by the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggressors, where it conducted 4 raids on the Al-Fer area in Kitaf district, a raid in Shada district, and 5 raids in Sahar district.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on the Mahleiya district, two raids on Rahba, and 3 raids on the district of Serwah.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Room reported of 272 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

The source confirmed that the violations included the creation of combat fortifications, launching raids, espionage drones flying, in addition to artillery bombardment and the use of various kinds of weapons.