The head of the Prisoners Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, announced the liberation of 15 prisoners from the army and the popular committees in the Al-Jawf Front.

“With Allah’s help and success, today, Saturday, 15 prisoners of the army and the People’s Committees were liberated in an exchange process through local understandings in Al-Jawf Front,” Al-Murtada said on his official Twitter page.