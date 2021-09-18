UAE Armoured Vehicles Storm Residential Neighborhoods In Aden

Emirati armoured vehicles stormed several residential neighborhoods and kidnapped a number of people in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden.

Local sources in the city confirmed, that the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia” stormed neighborhoods of Mansoura area and kidnapped 13 of its people protesting against the high prices and lack of electricity.

The uprising of the hungry continues in Aden, in in clear and open defiance of the STC’s decision of imposing a state of emergency and curfew in the city of Aden.