The Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah :Mr.Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said several main points.

In televised speech , The Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah: Mr.Abdulmalik Al-Houthi said a several main points of them

Crimes of US-Saudi aggression, its stifling siege are the greatest injustice of the yemenis

He added , Countries involved in aggression bet on their crimes, siege to break will of our people, force them to surrender through the continuous siege but The US found no way to do what it wants in Yemen after the revolution even though they continuous siege