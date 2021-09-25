Sep 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Friday, September 24, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a number of 3 citizens were injured by Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the district of Monabbeh, near the border. Moreover, the Saudi bombardment targeted separate areas in the bordering district of Shada.

Moreover, the US-backed Saudi warplanes launched 2 raids on Shada.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries conducted 129 violations in the province during the past 24 hours.

The violations included two raids carried out by combat drones in Al-Jabaliya area, the hovering of 17 espionage drones over the city, Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, Al Durayhimi and Al Tuhayta, the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya.

In addition, 7 violations by missile and artillery bombardment, 44 missiles and shells, and 102 other breaches using various weapons.