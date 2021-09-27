coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire Agreement 191 Times

The coalition forces committed 191 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province during the past 24 hours, a military official

The official added the coalition forces created new combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

The coalition’s warplanes waged 3 raids on al-Jabaliya, al-Tuhaita areas while 29 spy planes flew over al-Faza, al-Durayhimi, Kilo 16, al-Jah, Hays, al-Jabaliya and al- Tuhaita areas.

The official said the coalition forces committed 148 violations in which they fired 137 artillery shells and 130 various gunshots.