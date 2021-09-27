Taiz Witnesses Angry Protests Against Coalition, Hadi’s Government

Angry rallies erupted on Saturday against coalition and exiled Hadi’s government, protesting against the collapse of the local currency and Living conditions deteriorate.

Activists on social media shared pictures of hundreds ofof Taiz sons, raising slogans against the coalition and Hadi’s government, demanding an end to the collapse of the currency and the high prices.

In a statement, the protesters demanded the dismissal of Muaain Abdual-malik government, which they described as “failed”, and an end to the economic deterioration.

The statement warned against the coalition ignoring the suffering of the people and their continuous protests over the living situation.