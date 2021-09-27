Hodeidah governor calls on taking care of fishermen

YemenExtra

Governor of the coastal province of Hodeidah, Mohammed Ayyash Quhim, noted the need to support and take proper care of fishermen, and to provide them with the necessary services and solve any issues they face.

This came during a meeting headed by the governor, which discussed the difficulties fishermen are subjected to in the Red Sea. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Abdullah Edris.

The meeting concluded that there must be coordination between the ministry and the Fisheries Authority to alleviate the suffering of fishermen and all those working in the fishing sector, and aspects of revenue development.