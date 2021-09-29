Siamese twins die due to closure of Sanaa airport and UN’s neglection of appeals

YemenExtra

The Public Health and Population Office in the capital, Sanaa, held the Saudi-led aggression and the United Nations responsible for the death of the conjoined twins as a result of the siege and the closure of Sana’a International Airport.

The Director of the Health Office in the Yemeni capital, Dr. Mutahar Al-Maroni, confirmed to Saba news agency that the Siamese twin died as a result of the failure to be transferred abroad to receive the necessary medical care to save their life, in light of the lack of specialized medical devices and cadres in Yemen.

He further explained that the United Nations had been appealed more than once to transport the Siamese twins abroad through its own flights from Sana’a International Airport, but it did not respond. However, Al-Maroni confirmed that medical care was provided for the twins according to the available capabilities the country has.

Dr. Al-Maroni pointed out that the Siamese twins reflect the extent of the human suffering suffered by the people of Yemen as a result of the closure of Sana’a International Airport. Thousands of patients that need treatment outside Yemen have died to the closure of the airport. The health office director called on the United Nations and all international and humanitarian organizations to intervene and open Sanaa Airport to save the lives of thousands of patients.

It is noteworthy that the cases of congenital malformations in births have increased in Yemen in recent years due to the use of US-made prohibited weapons by the Saudi aggressors in bombing Yemeni cities and villages for seven years.