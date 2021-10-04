Powerful Explosion Rocks Shibam Hadhramaut

A powerful explosion on Sunday rocked an area in Shibam Hadhramaut, which is under control of Saudi-backedIslah militants, local sources said.

According to the sources, the explosion took palce in the Arshan area of Ben Ali Valley.

The sources did not give further details.

Arshan area had witnessed a series of explosions, which claimed the live of Saudi-led coalition’s forces commander in Hadhramaut valley Lt. Col. Bandar al-Otaibi, in September 2019, and injured seven others.