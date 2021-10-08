Coalition violates Hodeida ceasefire 268 times

The Coalition forces committed 268 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added the Coalition’s warplanes waged 2 raids on al-Salif area while 9 spy planes of the Coalition flew over Hodeida city, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Jah areas.

The Coalition forces established combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabaliya areas, according to the official.

The official added the Coalition forces committed 243 violations in which they fired 266 artillery shells and 207 various gunshots.