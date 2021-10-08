Saudi Shelling Kills, Injures 14 In Sa’ada

Three civilians were killed and seven others injured in a Saudi artillery shelling on a main road in Shada district of Sa’ada province, a security official said on Thursday.

The official explained the Saudi enemy shelling targeted a car on the main road in the district, killing the three and injuring the seven.

He said two civilians were killed by the Saudi army’s fires on al-Raqw area while two others were wounded in al-Sheikh area in Munabeh border district.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged two raids on al-Salif area and hit al-Arj area in Bajil district in Hodeida province, according to the official.

He stated the aggression’s warplanes launched a raid on Haradh district in Hajjah province.

The raids caused heavy damage to civilians’ properties.