SCMCHA Condemns Mercenaries New Crime

The Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation condemned, on Wednesday, the murder of a Yemeni employee working for Doctors Without Borders, who was shot by armed men in Lahj governorate, which is under the control of the US-Saudi aggression.

In a statement, the Council confirmed that the crime that the employee of Doctors Without Borders was subjected to is neither the first nor the last in the areas under the control of the aggression , which are pervaded by chaos, killings and assassinations on an almost daily basis.

The Council denounced the silence of the United Nations towards the killings and grave violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in the occupied territories. The Council called on the United Nations and international organizations to assume the humanitarian and moral responsibility for what is happening, and work to open Sanaa airport, lift the siege and stop the aggression.

The Council called for a comprehensive investigation into the killing of a Doctors Without Borders employee working in the humanitarian field, and for all reports of violations, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.