Coalition Forces Commit 155 Violations Of Sweden Agreement In Hodeida

The coalition forces committed 155 violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported

Among the violations were the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays and Al-Jabaliya districts, and 13 flights of spy aircraft in the airspace of 50th Street, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, and Al-Jabaliya areas, according to the operations room.

The violations also included firing 246 artillery shells in 25 violations and 111 violations with various machine-gun bullets.