Yemen’sParliament Condemns Saudi Regime Arbitrary Measures Against Yemeni Prisoners

The Yemeni Parliament on Saturday strongly condemned the Saudi regime’s arbitrary measures against Yemenis, the latest of which was the death sentence against the Yemeni prisoner, Matari Yahya Matari Al-Manbahi, who is currently imprisoned in Khamis Mushait of Saudi Arabia.

In its session today, chaired by Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, the Parliament considered this measure a flagrant violation of international laws and the rights of prisoners, even though Al-Manbahi is one of the prisoners registered with the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee.

The Parliament called on human rights organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to play their responsible role in protecting and rescuing the prisoner.