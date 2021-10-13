Ministry of Industry leans towards activating e-commerce

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the Foreign Trade Sector, Abdullah Noman, said on Monday that the issuance of a law to regulate e-commerce comes to create a legislative and regulatory environment for it.

During the meeting of the committee preparing the draft law on regulating e-commerce held in Sana’a, Noman indicated the importance of the draft law absorbing global developments in the field of e-commerce and benefiting from the experiences of countries that had preceded in this aspect.

Noman added that this law would regulate this type of trade and protect the merchant and the consumer and encourage investment in business areas based on digital technologies.

He stressed the importance of raising awareness of e-commerce through various media devices and organizing promotional campaigns from e-commerce service providers, confirming the ministry’s readiness to provide all facilities in this aspect.

The meeting approved holding workshops with all concerned authorities in the government and the private sector to enrich the draft law before submitting it to the government.