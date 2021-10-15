Lahj governor confirms people of the south will liberate their regions form invaders and occupation

YemenExtra

The Governor of Lahj province, Ahmed Jerib, confirmed that the anniversary of the October 14 revolution is no longer a passing annual station under the Saudi-UAE-British occupation of the southern provinces.

The governor said to Saba that the celebration of the 58th anniversary of the October 14 revolution this year in light of the great victories achieved by the heroes of the army on various fronts carries more than a message to the forces of invasion and occupation.

Jerib stressed that the free people of the south today are following the approach of the free revolution of October 14th, and the occupier will come out of the southern provinces humiliated and terrified, calling on all the people of the southern provinces to stand by the army and popular committees to end the occupation.